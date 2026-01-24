A second-year BTech student in Greater Noida died by suicide after jumping from his hostel building. The incident followed a reprimand from hostel staff and his father for consuming alcohol.

A tragic incident in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park‑3 area has claimed the life of a second‑year BTech student, identified as Udit Soni, who allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of his hostel early on Saturday morning after being reprimanded for consuming alcohol.

The incident has sparked concern about student well‑being, hostel discipline practices, and the pressures faced by young adults in residential academic settings.

According to police and hostel authorities, Soni, a native of Jhansi district, had returned to the hostel late Friday night with two friends after consuming alcohol. Staff reportedly noticed his condition, confronted him for violating hostel rules, and recorded the interaction.

A video of the altercation was sent to Soni’s father, Vijay Soni, who then called his son, scolded him, and threatened to take him home if his behaviour did not improve.

Distressed by the reprimand and the possibility of punishment, Soni allegedly jumped from the building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Greater Noida police have taken two individuals into custody in connection with the matter, and the investigation is ongoing to determine exact circumstances and whether any foul play was involved. Family members were present at the site, and Soni’s body has been sent for a post‑mortem examination as part of routine legal procedures.

Friends of the deceased have claimed that the confrontation with hostel staff, including an allegation of physical assault, contributed to his emotional distress. Some students reportedly reacted to the news by damaging property on campus, underscoring the heightened tensions surrounding the case.

The incident has drawn attention to broader issues related to student mental health, alcohol consumption policies, and the responsibilities of hostel management. Advocates are urging institutions to adopt better support systems, counselling resources, and clear disciplinary protocols aimed at protecting students and preventing such tragedies. Authorities have assured that the probe will look into all angles and emphasise accountability where necessary.