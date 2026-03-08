Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla voiced concern over Himachal's work culture, stating it lags behind states like Uttarakhand in development. He urged strengthening work culture for faster progress and emphasised that politics should focus on development.

Expressing concern over the lack of work culture in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, before leaving for Telangana on Sunday, said that states like Uttarakhand, which were formed around the same period, have moved ahead in development and that Himachal now needs to accelerate its growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor Expresses Concern Over Work Culture

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that improving work culture is essential for the progress of the state and emphasised that politics should focus on development and public welfare. "Work culture is very important. States like Uttarakhand, which were formed around the same time as Himachal Pradesh, have moved ahead in development. In Himachal Pradesh, work culture needs to be strengthened so that development works can progress at a faster pace," he said.

Reflections on Tenure and Social Campaigns

The Governor said he had worked with dedication during his tenure in the state and thanked the media for supporting various social campaigns, particularly the drive against drug abuse. "I would like to thank the President and the Prime Minister for assigning me responsibilities in another state after Himachal Pradesh. The culture of both states is different--one is a cold region and the other is a tropical state," he said.

Shukla also appreciated the role of the media in supporting the campaign against drug abuse in the state. "I would like to thank the media for contributing to the campaign against drugs and supporting the 'Nasha Mukti Himachal' initiative. Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state, and during the last three years I worked with full devotion for the welfare of the people," he added.

Urges Renewed Focus on TB-Free Goal

Referring to the campaign against Tuberculosis, the Governor said the state had aimed to become TB-free last year but could not achieve the target. "We had set a target to make Himachal TB-free last year, but unfortunately the number of patients increased. I appeal to the media to continue supporting this campaign so that awareness can be increased and the goal can be achieved," he said.

'Politics Should Be About Development'

He also stressed that governance and politics must remain focused on public welfare and development. "Politics should not only be about power. It should also focus on development and the welfare of the people," he said.

A Call for Gender Equality

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shukla said women must be given equal opportunities alongside men in all spheres of life. "Women should be brought on par with men and given equal opportunities in society," he said.

Comments on Sports and Economy

The Governor also extended his best wishes to India national cricket team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, expressing hope that the team would perform well in the tournament. He further noted that economic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax have brought a significant shift in the country's taxation system and contributed to strengthening the Union's economic framework. (ANI)