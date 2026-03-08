Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh's helicopter made an emergency landing in Srinagar due to a technical glitch. The chopper landed at the GVK helipad as a precaution, and the Governor was safely taken to a guest house, Pauri Police confirmed.

According to information received from Pauri Police, the helicopter experienced "some technical problems," following which it landed at the GVK helipad as a precautionary measure. The Governor was subsequently taken to the Police Guest House in Srinagar. More details are awaited in this case.

Governor's Engagements Earlier in the Day

Earlier in the day, Governor Gurmeet Singh, while speaking to ANI, extended his greetings on International Women's Day, while attending the four-day Himalayan O2 Tehri Lake Festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 6.

"It is truly a matter of immense joy, happiness, and jubilation that today, a four-day program took place in Tehri Garhwal, sending a message to the entire world. The title itself is so beautiful: Himalayan O2 2026. Fifteen competitions were held, and over four thousand contestants participated... I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to women across the world on International Women's Day. To be honest, the women of Uttarakhand, the women's power, our daughters, are unique in the entire world... I visited the museum, which showcases the history of Tehri... I feel that these four days have delivered a significant message in the environmental field," the Governor said.

Various activities will be organised as part of the Tehri Lake Festival until March 9, including adventure sports, tourism-related events and several programs showcasing local culture. (ANI)