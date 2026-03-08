West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and imposing a 'One Nation, One Leader' system. She alleged the party is misusing agencies to erase voters and replace the Constitution with its own manifesto.

Banerjee Accuses BJP of 'Assault on Democracy'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democratic institutions and misusing agencies and commissions against Bengal, alleging attempts to "erase voters from electoral rolls" and impose a "One Nation, One Leader, One Party" system.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that democratic institutions and constitutional offices were "being misused for political purposes" and claimed that agencies and institutions had been "weaponised" against West Bengal. "What we are witnessing today is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and a direct assault on the democratic foundations of this republic. In their 'One Nation, One Leader, One Party' frenzy, the BJP has systematically weaponised every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own Jono-Birodhi ambitions," Banerjee wrote. What we are witnessing today is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and a direct assault on the democratic foundations of this republic. In their "One Nation, One Leader, One Party" frenzy, BJP has systematically weaponised every democratic institution and every constitutional… pic.twitter.com/236YcYiOzE — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2026

Claims of Weaponised Agencies and Constitutional Attack

The West Bengal Chief Minister further alleged that central agencies, national commissions and sections of the media had been used to target the state government. "For years, they have unleashed Central agencies, National Commissions, a servile Godi Media, and a compliant section of the judiciary against Bengal. They are misusing the Vanish Commission to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls," she stated.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP was attempting to replace the constitutional framework established by BR Ambedkar with its party manifesto. "This is what they want. They want to replace Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution with their party's manifesto. I have not stood for this. I will not stand for this," she said.

Dharna in Kolkata to Oppose 'Humiliation'

Referring to the protest organised by her party in Kolkata's Dharmatala area, the Chief Minister said the demonstration was meant to oppose the attempts to "humiliate, intimidate, and persecute" the people of Bengal. "Our dharna at Dharmatala is our answer to every Bangla-Birodhi agenda that seeks to humiliate, intimidate, and persecute the people of this state," Banerjee said.

Criticising the BJP leadership in Delhi, she also accused them of prioritising political power over people's welfare. "BJP's only priority is power. My priority is and has always been people. These Zamindars of Delhi will never succeed in their mission to subjugate this great land," she added.

Invoking the historical role of Bengal in India's freedom movement, Banerjee expressed confidence that the state would resist and "rise again to pave the way for the BJP's inevitable downfall." "Bengal rose to break the shackles of colonial rule. Bengal will rise again to pave the way for BJP's inevitable downfall," she added.

Remarks Amid Santal Conference Controversy

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted after President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal. She questioned the choice of venue and was disappointed over the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)