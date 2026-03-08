TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused President Droupadi Murmu of 'parroting' BJP's words and making 'untrue allegations' about West Bengal, following the President's remarks on arrangements at a private Santal Conference ahead of state elections.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that President Droupadi Murmu was "parroting" the BJP's words and was making untrue allegatins of the State, which heads into Assembly elections over the next couple of months. The Lok Sabha member's remarks came in the wake of President Murmu's remarks on a Santal Conference held last week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on March 6, along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during demonstration against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the electoral roll in the State, Mitra had said, "Today I am telling everyone that anyone who is not with Mamata Banerjee is not a Bengali, and does not have the right to live in Bengal. Because Mamata Banerjee is fighting this battle for the people of Bengal."

Moitra's Video Message to President

In a video posted on X on Saturday, Moitra said the state government was not responsible for the private event and the President chose to make unfounded allegations despite being informed about the arrangements. "Dear @rashtrapatibhvn courtesy begets courtesy. We respect your chair but do NOT, for one minute, think you can abuse your office to make untrue & unfounded allegations about our state & our people. @MamataOfficial," Moitra wrote.

In her video, Moitra said President Murmu came to Bengal not for a programme organized by the state government but for a private program organized by a private body. "Madam president, you came to Bengal today and you chose to parrot the words of BJP in time of election. Today you came to Bengal not to a programme organised by state government. You came for a private program organised by a private organization. The West Bengal government was not responsible for this project," Moitra said.

She stated that despite this, the West Bengal government did the security briefing with the President's office three days ago. "Inspite of that your office and you deemed it fit to come to Bengal. And now you found the arrangements were not up to your standards. We didn't invite you for the program so we're not responsible for the arrangements yet after this program you choose to stand on soil of Bengal and make completely unwarranted, untrue allegations about Bengal and about how Adivasi and tribals live here," she added.

Accuses President of Silence on Tribal Atrocities

Moitra said that ever since she became the first adivasi tribal president, the number of atrocities on tribals, especially tribal women, has increased under BJP rule, yet she chose to remain silent. "May I remind you ever since you've become the 1st lady adivasi tribal president, the number of atrocities of BJP on tribals especially tribal women has increased. You have said nothing on all of that. When tribal women were raped and left naked, and paraded in the streets of Manipur, you didn't say anything. When tribal people were urinated on in Madhya Pradesh you didn't say anything," Moitra said.

She accused the President of coming to Bengal and "parroting" what BJP had said. "Today you come to Bengal, parroting what BJP says three weeks before an election. We respect you and We respect your chair. But madam president, courtesy begets courtesy. Don't come to our soil to insult our people and lie about our government's doing. Look within yourself and do your chair proud. Do not parrot the words of BJP," Moitra concluded.

Political Row Erupts

The strong remarks come amid a major political row after President Murmu expressed disappointment over arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling and noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President, while TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation. (ANI)