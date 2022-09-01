NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward for info on India's most-wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim

NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

An NIA official on Thursday added that the investigation agency had also offered a cash reward of Rs. 20 lakh for Shakeel Shaikh, alias Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of Ibrahim. The agency official added that a reward of Rs. 15 lakh each has been offered for Haji Anees, aka Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel, aka Javed Chikna, and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon, aka Tiger Memon.

All of them are wanted in the case of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. The official said the NIA had sought information about them which could lead to their arrest. The agency had in February registered a case against the 'D company'.

The United Nations has labelled Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar a global terrorist. He and his close friends Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikhna, and Tiger Memon, among others, operate the international terrorist network known as D-Company, according to a statement from the NIA.

According to the statement, they are actively collaborating with international terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al Qaeda (AQ) as well as engaging in various terrorism-criminal activities like arms smuggling, narcoterrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, and the circulation of FICN.

(With inputs from PTI)