Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on alleged police firing on students as a 'bundle of lies.' He demanded an apology and for the 'baseless' statements to be expunged from the Lok Sabha records, stating no firing took place.

Goyal Condemns Rahul's 'Fictitious' Firing Claims

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday condemned Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks drawing Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the debate on alleged police action on student protesters, saying that "no firing took place during the protests."

Speaking to the reporters, Goyal dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims as completely fictitious and a "bundle of lies." "Some people are beyond redemption. Opposition leaders make such baseless and false statements on the floor of the House when no firing has even taken place. I strongly condemn this. Rahul Gandhi has nothing worthwhile to say. We saw that for an entire hour, he could not utter a single word related to the Bill or the ongoing debate. Rahul Gandhi's speech is a bundle of lies," he said.

'Gross Misuse of the House': Goyal Demands Apology

The Union Minister further demanded that Rahul Gandhi's remarks be expunged from the House records and that the LoP issue an apology for the "gross misuse" of parliamentary proceedings. He emphasised that no case of firing was undertaken against the student protestors at all, questioning the Congress MP on the basis of his allegations. "His (Rahul Gandhi) frustration stems from the fact that the government handled the students' concerns with utmost sensitivity, and from the fact that children did not praise him either. When no firing took place at all, what kind of allegations are they levelling? All the proceedings that have taken place in the House should be completely expunged, Rahul Gandhi's statements based on falsehoods should not be allowed in the House, and he must apologise. This is a gross misuse of the House," he said.

High Drama in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha earlier witnessed high drama and a fiery war of words as Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling government.

Gandhi Takes a Swipe at Amit Shah

The confrontation peaked when Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi took a direct swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his absence from the House was a sign of "fear." "The Home Minister doesn't have the courage to come and sit here. He is not here today because he is scared," Gandhi remarked while addressing the House on the issues faced by students across the country.

Rijiju Leads Government's Counter-Offensive

The comments immediately triggered an uproar, with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju stepping in to lead the government's counter-offensive. Terming certain remarks from Rahul Gandhi as "irresponsible," Rijiju accused the Congress leader of degrading the dignity of his constitutional post. "This is an unsubstantiated allegation. The Leader of Opposition cannot make such baseless claims against a senior minister without any evidence. It is a clear breach of his position and privilege," Rijiju said, visibly agitated. (ANI)