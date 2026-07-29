Police used water cannons to disperse Akali Dal Waris Punjab De workers protesting in Chandigarh for the release of party MP Amritpal Singh. Singh, a pro-Khalistani leader, is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the NSA.

Protest in Chandigarh for Amritpal Singh's Release

Leaders and workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De staged a protest in Chandigarh here on Wednesday, demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikhs. A heavy police force was deployed, and barricades were put up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to stop the protesters from moving ahead. The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees.

Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse leaders and workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De who were protesting in Chandigarh, demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders. An Akali Dal Waris Punjab De worker climbs over a water cannon vehicle during a protest demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders.

Background on Amritpal Singh's Detention

Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023. Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, the pro-Khalistani leader moved to the Supreme Court.