The Civil Aviation Ministry warns passengers about fraudulent Air Suvidha 2.0 websites, stressing the service is free. It also released data showing a 1.44% annual growth in domestic air traffic for the Jan-June 2026 period.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday cautioned passengers against fraudulent websites and portals impersonating the official Air Suvidha 2.0 platform and misleading users by redirecting them to payment gateways.

In a public advisory, the Ministry said Air Suvidha 2.0 services are provided free of cost, and passengers are not required to make any payment for submitting the Self-Declaration Form.

The Ministry clarified that the official Air Suvidha 2.0 portal is the government website and urged passengers to carefully verify the website URL before sharing any personal or travel-related information.

Passengers have also been advised not to make payments on unauthorised websites claiming to offer Air Suvidha 2.0 services.

The Ministry urged passengers to use only the official portal and rely on official government communications for authentic information. The advisory was issued in the interest of passenger awareness and public safety.

Domestic Air Traffic Data: Jan-June 2026

Meanwhile, domestic airlines in India carried 864.04 lakh passengers during the January-June 2026 period, registering an annual growth of 1.44 per cent compared with 851.74 lakh passengers carried during the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry's traffic report showed that passenger traffic during the first six months of 2026 continued to grow on a year-on-year basis, although passenger numbers declined on a monthly basis. Domestic airlines carried 134.64 lakh passengers in June 2026, compared with 136.04 lakh passengers in the previous month, reflecting a monthly decline of 1.03 per cent.

June 2026 Passenger Load Factor

The report also provided passenger load factors for scheduled domestic airlines in June 2026. Akasa Air recorded the highest passenger load factor at 92.2 per cent, followed by SpiceJet at 87.8 per cent, Air India Group at 85.5 per cent, IndiGo at 85.1 per cent, Star Air at 75.0 per cent, Fly91 at 73.2 per cent, Alliance Air at 61.7 per cent, and Indiaone Air at 59.3 per cent. The Air India Group includes Air India and Air India Express. (ANI)