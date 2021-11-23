Govt to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate tourism industry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the government intends to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate the tourist industry. He stated that the Railways has designated 3033 carriages and has solicited applications to operate the new train service. The minister indicated that over 'Bharat Gaurav' trains have been allotted, and 3033 carriages have been recognised. They announced on Tuesday that they would begin accepting applications, and they received a positive reaction. He added that stakeholders would adapt and operate the train, while Railways would assist with maintenance, parking, and other amenities.

The minister went on to say that the service's primary goal is to enhance tourism. He stated that it is a brand-new section, not a regular rail service. The major goal of the 'Bharat Gaurav' trains is to encourage tourism, and there are multiple sides to that, he explained. When asked about the recent issue over the clothing of Ramayana Special Trains employees, Vaishnaw stated that they have learned from the incident.

Meanwhile, following concerns from seers, the Indian Railways has changed its intention to clothe the crew onboard the Ramayana Express in saffron uniforms. Some seers allegedly wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lately, expressing their displeasure with the servers' clothing on the special train. The seers objected to the saffron garb, which made the train employees seem sadhus, and said that the staff's wearing of a 'Rudraksha mala' was an insult to Hinduism and its seers. Some seers even threatened to derail the train in Delhi on December 12 if the clothing rule was not removed. The Railways announced in a statement that it was discontinuing the saffron clothing worn by its staff on board the special trains. Regretting the difficulty caused by the outfit, the Railways stated that the service staff's uniform has been modified to the standard professional wear.