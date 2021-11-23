  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate tourism industry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    The minister indicated that over 'Bharat Gaurav' trains have been allotted, and 3033 carriages have been recognised. 

    Govt to launch 180 Bharat Gaurav trains to stimulate tourism industry Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the government intends to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate the tourist industry. He stated that the Railways has designated 3033 carriages and has solicited applications to operate the new train service. The minister indicated that over 'Bharat Gaurav' trains have been allotted, and 3033 carriages have been recognised. They announced on Tuesday that they would begin accepting applications, and they received a positive reaction. He added that stakeholders would adapt and operate the train, while Railways would assist with maintenance, parking, and other amenities.

    The minister went on to say that the service's primary goal is to enhance tourism. He stated that it is a brand-new section, not a regular rail service. The major goal of the 'Bharat Gaurav' trains is to encourage tourism, and there are multiple sides to that, he explained. When asked about the recent issue over the clothing of Ramayana Special Trains employees, Vaishnaw stated that they have learned from the incident.

    Also Read | Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Meanwhile, following concerns from seers, the Indian Railways has changed its intention to clothe the crew onboard the Ramayana Express in saffron uniforms. Some seers allegedly wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lately, expressing their displeasure with the servers' clothing on the special train. The seers objected to the saffron garb, which made the train employees seem sadhus, and said that the staff's wearing of a 'Rudraksha mala' was an insult to Hinduism and its seers. Some seers even threatened to derail the train in Delhi on December 12 if the clothing rule was not removed. The Railways announced in a statement that it was discontinuing the saffron clothing worn by its staff on board the special trains. Regretting the difficulty caused by the outfit, the Railways stated that the service staff's uniform has been modified to the standard professional wear.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages-ycb

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response-dnm

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari’s book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response

    Tamil Nadu has maximum number of women entrepreneurs IIT Madras study gcw

    Tamil Nadu has maximum number of women entrepreneurs, reveals IIT Madras study

    RSS worker's killing: CPI-M and PFI have secret understanding, claims BJP

    RSS worker's killing: CPI-M and PFI have secret understanding, claims BJP

    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public-dnm

    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public

    Recent Stories

    RCBs new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more will stump you (WATCH)-ayh

    RCB's new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more will stump you (WATCH)

    German Health Minister says citizens will be either vaccinated cured or dead gcw

    German Health Minister says citizens will be either 'vaccinated, cured or dead' amid rise in COVID cases

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Sergio Ramos could finally make his Paris Saint Germain debut against Manchester City

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Sergio Ramos could finally make his PSG debut against Manchester City

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals how Rahul Dravid's experience will help Men in Blue-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Pujara reveals how 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid's experience is key to success

    IKEA first mall in India to come up in Gurugram construction to begin in 2022 gcw

    IKEA's first mall in India to come up in Gurugram, construction to begin in 2022

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon