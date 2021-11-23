Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

The Indian Railways has modified its decision to dress up the staff on board the Ramayana Express in saffron uniforms after objections from seers. Some seers reportedly wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently, taking objection to waiters' attire on board the special train.

The seers took objection to the saffron attire which made the train staff resemble sadhus and said that wearing a 'Rudraksha mala' worn by the staff was an insult to Hindu religion and its seers. Some of the seers even threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not withdrawn.

Taking note of the outrage among the seers, the Railway Ministry quickly got into damage control mode and changed the uniform of the train staff immediately. The saffron robes went out, and in came the regular shirt and trouser with a turban and saffron masks and gloves. In a statement, the Railways said that it was withdrawing the saffron attire of its employees on board the special trains. Regretting the inconvenience caused due to the attire, the Railways informed that the dress of the service staff had been changed to the normal professional attire. However, many users on social media questioned the Railways for rolling back the uniform. They said that the saffron attire was a welcome change and more suited for a service like Ramayana Express rather than the professional attire that has now been implemented.

The Ramayana Express covers important places connected to Lord Ram. The first train in the series of journeys planned along the Ramaya Circuit commenced its journey on November 7, 2021. The train left from New Delhi's Safdarjung Railway station and will reach its destination Rameswaram on Tuesday. En route, the pilgrim special train, which is equipped with first-class restaurants, shower cubicles and a library among other amenities, halted at several important places. The train covers locations like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Nandigram, Janakpur, Nashik, Hampi, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi and Rameswaram during its 7,500 km long journey.

