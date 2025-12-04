Ahead of Vladimir Putin's visit, LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged the Centre suggests foreign dignitaries not meet him, breaking a tradition. He called the Modi government and the External Affairs Ministry 'insecure' for blocking such meetings.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Govt Blocks Meetings with Foreign Dignitaries

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, alleged that the Centre suggests that the foreign dignitaries not meet the LoP.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was tradition under former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh for the LoP to meet foreign dignitaries. The Congress MP said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."

Further, he said that PM Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry are "insecure". "We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Putin Arrives for India-Russia Annual Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed from Russia for his two-day State visit to India, as reported by TASS. According to the Russian media outlet, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi this evening on a State Visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021. PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after his arrival in New Delhi. (ANI)