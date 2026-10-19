Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at LoP Mallikarjun Kharge over the delimitation row, stating the government made repeated efforts to consult the Opposition but received no response, leading them to engage with other political parties.

Govt Sought Opposition's Cooperation on Delimitation: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday replied to a letter by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over delimitation, stating that the government had made repeated efforts to consult the Opposition to discuss the proposals of the Bill.

On October 16, Kharge wrote a fourth letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate all-party meeting to discuss proposals on delimitation before they are finalised and brought to Parliament.

In his letter, Rijiju said he had written to Kharge on March 16, March 26 and April 12, 2026, seeking the Congress’s support and cooperation. He also said he had personally discussed the matter with Kharge and met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the Monsoon Session. However, Rijiju alleged that the Congress did not provide dates for discussions despite repeated requests, following which the government reached out to other political parties. He said consultations were held with representatives of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to facilitate dialogue and build a broader consensus on the proposed legislation. “What is now required is constructive cooperation from the opposition parties, rather than a repetition of the same demand without due regard to the consultations already undertaken,” Rijiju wrote.

No Impropriety in Parliament Prorogation Delay: Minister

Addressing Kharge’s observation that Parliament had not been prorogued despite 64 days having elapsed since the House was adjourned sine die on August 13, Rijiju said there was no constitutional requirement prescribing a specific period within which a House must be prorogued after adjournment sine die. He maintained that the absence of prorogation during such an interval did not, by itself, amount to any constitutional or procedural impropriety or irregularity.

“I would like to clarify that there is no constitutional requirement prescribing a specific period within which a House must be prorogued following its adjournment sine die. The mere fact that a House has not been prorogued during such an interval does not, by itself, give rise to any constitutional or procedural impropriety or irregularity,” he wrote. Citing previous instances, Rijiju said Houses had remained unprorogued for periods extending up to 87 days. He referred to instances in 1987, 1989, 2006 and 2013, among others. “There have been innumerable instances in the past in which Houses remained unprorogued for long periods, extending up to 87 days. In 2008, the Lok Sabha sat for two days, on 21st and 22nd July, for the confidence motion; the House was then kept unprorogued, reconvened on 17 October 2008, and was adjourned on 24 October to meet again on 10 December. There are several other such instances: 1987 (76 days), 1989 (54 days), 2006 (49 days), 2013 (49 days) and 1963 (41 days),” Rijiju wrote.

Stances on Delimitation and Women's Reservation

Rijiju reiterated that the government remained committed to parliamentary democracy and meaningful dialogue, expressing hope that the Congress would play a constructive role and not obstruct important future legislation.

In his letter sent on Friday, Kharge flagged what he described as an "unprecedented" 64-day gap since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 without being formally prorogued, and cautioned the government against pushing through far-reaching constitutional amendments without consensus.

The Delimitation Bill aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850. The ruling party alliance NDA, led by BJP, says delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and to implement 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. The opposition INDIA bloc led by Congress demands immediate 33% women's reservation in the current 543-member Lok Sabha and opposes linking it to delimitation. (ANI)