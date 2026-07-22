Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the government's readiness to discuss the NEET UG paper leak in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition continued its protest, demanding a debate via an adjournment motion and the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Government Ready for Discussion on NEET Paper Leak

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET UG paper leak. Addressing the Lower House, Rijiju said, "For three days, the government has formally offered that discussions be held. Government is ready to discuss NEET paper leak issues. The discussion will happen based on rules; its duration will be. A discussion with floor leaders of all parties should be held on when and how the discussion should take place."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government is ready to discuss the issue and invited opposition parties to discuss the agenda for discussion.

Opposition Demands Action, Minister's Resignation

Following Rijiju's remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the discussion on NEET paper leak is bigger than the interests of political parties. "These are our students, and we are fighting for them; they will hit the roads. The issue is not merely restricted to resignation. It is more of action taken against them. PM Modi should make a statement in the House," he said. Amid uproar by the opposition, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition had unanimously decided to continue pressing for a discussion on the alleged NEET and CBSE examination paper leak issue through an adjournment motion, while reiterating its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament premises, Venugopal said Opposition parties had held discussions on the issue and agreed to seek a debate under the adjournment motion."Today morning, we had discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--day before yesterday, yesterday, and today--for the last three days, we have been continuously giving adjournment motions on this NEET-CBSE exam leakage issue, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister, and a proper action plan for stopping this leakage issue," he said.

Venugopal said the Opposition was willing to hold a discussion if the government accepted the adjournment motion.

Protest on Parliament Premises

The opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises.The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi among others were present at the protest.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. (ANI)