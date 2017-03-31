Climbing stairs is good for you

One of the easiest ways to burn calories is by opting for the stairs instead of the elevator. It is not only good for your mind, but for your body as well.



Here are a few surprising benefits of climbing stairs.

1. Two in One:





via GIPHY



When you climb stairs, you get two benefits namely cardio boost combined with sculpting your body which you would normally get with weights.

2. Good for your heart:





via GIPHY



Climbing stairs are known to be heart healthy. It is said heart diseases come down by at least 50 % when skip the elevator and climb steps instead.

3. Upstairs or Downstairs:





via GIPHY

While you do expend more calories climbing up, climbing down is equally beneficial. It’s easier on your knees, if you happen to have some issues. While you may not lose as much, you still manage to burn some amount of calories, and you get some great looking calves

4. Better than jogging:





via GIPHY



You burn more calories than jogging. What’s more, the heavier you are, the more calories you burn.

5. Overall toning:





via GIPHY



Climbing stairs works the entire set of muscles of your lower body.