A Delhi street food vendor has gone viral after revealing the impressive amount he earns every day, leaving a food content creator visibly astonished and sparking a debate online about the realities of running a roadside business.

A Delhi street food vendor has gone viral after revealing the impressive amount he earns every day, leaving a food content creator visibly astonished and sparking a debate online about the realities of running a roadside business. Food content creator Komal Negi, known for exploring Delhi's vibrant street food scene, shared the interaction on Instagram, where the clip has caught the attention online.

In the viral video, Negi is seen chatting with the vendor as he prepares fresh kulchas on a sizzling stove while simultaneously serving his customers. Curious about his business, she asked him about his daily earnings. To her surprise, the vendor disclosed that he makes nearly Rs 5,000 a day by selling popular snacks such as chole kulche and Maggi.

Based on those figures, the vendor's monthly earnings could reach approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. The revelation left Negi visibly stunned. She playfully asked the vendor how much he thought she earned before immediately laughing it off, saying she did not want to disclose her own income.

Keeping the light-hearted banter going, Negi then pointed to the vacant space beside the stall and jokingly asked whether it was available, hinting that she might set up her own food cart to cash in on the thriving street food business.

The video quickly ignited conversations across social media, with many viewers highlighting that while roadside food stalls can generate impressive earnings, the work comes with significant hardships.