A complaint has been filed with the NHRC seeking an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. The plea alleges excessive force and misconduct by male police with female students.

Details of the Complaint The complainant is seeking the intervention of the NHRC Commission in respect of serious allegations of human rights violations committed against students who were peacefully protesting against the alleged NEET examination paper leak at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026.It is alleged that the protesting students, who were exercising their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, were subjected to excessive and disproportionate use of force by the police. Allegations of Misconduct Against Female Students The complainant has alleged that during the police action, certain male police personnel intentionally misbehaved with female students while detaining and handling them. Such allegations, if found to be true, constitute a grave violation of the dignity, bodily integrity, and human rights of women and are contrary to constitutional guarantees and settled legal principles governing police conduct.The complainant has said that the incident has caused widespread concern among students, parents, and members of civil society. Allegations of excessive force and misconduct by law enforcement authorities demand an independent, impartial, and transparent inquiry to uphold the rule of law. Role of NHRC Emphasized The National Human Rights Commission, being the premier statutory body entrusted with the protection and promotion of human rights, is duty-bound to inquire into such serious allegations to ensure accountability and to restore public confidence in constitutional institutions, the Complaint stated. Prayers to the Commission The complainant has prayed the commission to take cognizance of the present complaint under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.It is also prayed to the commission to Direct the Investigation Division of the National Human Rights Commission to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident that occurred at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026.The complainant is also seeking a direction to Constitute a team of the Commission to visit Jantar Mantar and interact with the victim students, eyewitnesses, and other concerned persons.It is also prayed to record the statements of the affected female students who have alleged misconduct by male police personnel and ensure that they are provided a safe and confidential environment to depose.The complainant is also seeking to Call for detailed reports, CCTV footage, body-camera recordings, deployment records, medical records, and all other relevant material from the Delhi Police and other concerned authorities. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A Complaint has been filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged police brutality against students protesting over the NEET examination paper leak at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026, including allegations of misconduct by male police personnel against female students.The Complaint has been filed by the Supreme Court advocate Virender Vashisht. He has sent an email to the commission.The complainant is seeking the intervention of the NHRC Commission in respect of serious allegations of human rights violations committed against students who were peacefully protesting against the alleged NEET examination paper leak at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026.It is alleged that the protesting students, who were exercising their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, were subjected to excessive and disproportionate use of force by the police.The complainant has alleged that during the police action, certain male police personnel intentionally misbehaved with female students while detaining and handling them. Such allegations, if found to be true, constitute a grave violation of the dignity, bodily integrity, and human rights of women and are contrary to constitutional guarantees and settled legal principles governing police conduct.The complainant has said that the incident has caused widespread concern among students, parents, and members of civil society. Allegations of excessive force and misconduct by law enforcement authorities demand an independent, impartial, and transparent inquiry to uphold the rule of law.The National Human Rights Commission, being the premier statutory body entrusted with the protection and promotion of human rights, is duty-bound to inquire into such serious allegations to ensure accountability and to restore public confidence in constitutional institutions, the Complaint stated.The complainant has prayed the commission to take cognizance of the present complaint under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.It is also prayed to the commission to Direct the Investigation Division of the National Human Rights Commission to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the incident that occurred at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026.The complainant is also seeking a direction to Constitute a team of the Commission to visit Jantar Mantar and interact with the victim students, eyewitnesses, and other concerned persons.It is also prayed to record the statements of the affected female students who have alleged misconduct by male police personnel and ensure that they are provided a safe and confidential environment to depose.The complainant is also seeking to Call for detailed reports, CCTV footage, body-camera recordings, deployment records, medical records, and all other relevant material from the Delhi Police and other concerned authorities. (ANI)