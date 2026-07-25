Congress leader Salman Khurshid urged the government to respond to the demands of protesting students. He noted Rahul Gandhi's support and said the agitation represented the voice of students across the country over the NEET irregularities.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that the government must respond to the demands raised by protesting students.

Speaking about the ongoing student protest, Khurshid told ANI, "The answer can only be given by those who should have answered. Rahul Gandhi and we can do till here, to keep the reality in front of everyone. After all this, the least he can expect is a response."

Khurshid Demands Accountability, Resignation

He further said that no answers had been received from the government so far and alleged that no one had apologised. On the demand for resignation, Khurshid said the Centre had been "cleared" for resignation, but those demanding it had not been.

"The students have asked for resignation and will ask for it in the future. If he doesn't resign now, then more resignations can be asked for," he said.

Responding to questions about alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in the matter, Khurshid said that those responsible could be arrested and questioned, but they must be held accountable for their actions.

Khurshid further said that those leading the movement and those involved in it had put forward their demands, and that dialogue would resume once those demands were fulfilled. "Whatever happened here, the Centre should be answerable, not what happened there," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Backs 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated the students' demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET irregularities, asserting that the demands were "non-negotiable."

Addressing the media after interacting with students on a hunger strike, Gandhi alleged that India's education system had been "captured" and said the agitation represented the voice of students across the country. (ANI)