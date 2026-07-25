Rahul Gandhi hailed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a 'huge step' for education reform, congratulating students for their protests. He called for the govt's removal and demanded accountability for violence and an apology from PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Resignation a 'Symbolic Victory'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a major step towards reforming the education system, while congratulating students for their protests. He also called on farmers, labourers, and other sections of society to stand up for their rights through constitutional means, saying the time had come to remove the government.

Taking to X, Gandhi, who met a section of protesting students at his 10 Janpath residence earlier today, posted a video in which he termed Pradhan's resignation as a "huge step" toward rebuilding the country's education system. The Congress MP captioned the video message on X by writing, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future." धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा हमारे education system को फिर से संवारने की दिशा में बहुत बड़ा कदम है। शाबाश देश भर के छात्रों, आप सभी पर गर्व है। सड़कों पर आ कर लोकतंत्र, संविधान और अपने भविष्य की रक्षा में डट कर खड़े होने वाले हर एक युवा, हर छात्र को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। 2 मांगें… pic.twitter.com/Uc2cEOCVKA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026

Calling Pradhan's resignation a "symbolic victory", the Congress leader congratulated the student community and the youth of India for their persistent protests, stating that they had successfully defended the Constitution and the future of the nation. "It was a symbolic step because he [Pradhan] was a symbol, but it is still a big step. I want to congratulate every single student, every single youngster who came out to protest and fought for democracy. You fought for the future of the country and defended the Constitution. I am proud of you; well done," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further stated that this development serves as a signal to other sections of society, including farmers, labourers, and the poor, whom he claimed are being "oppressed" by the current regime. "There is wisdom and courage in standing up. Daro Mat (Do not be afraid). Let's get rid of this regime - this regime that is attacking India, destroying our Constitution, and capturing all our institutions," Gandhi added.

'Two Demands Remaining': Rahul Gandhi

The LoP in Lok Sabha emphasized that the opposition's struggle is not over, placing two key demands before the government. "Let me remind you, there are still two demands remaining. First and most important, anyone who has raised a finger against our students, beaten them, and shot at them has to be held accountable. The people who organized it and those who implemented it must be punished," he asserted.

He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and action against those accused of violence during the demonstrations. "The PM of India, out of respect for the students of India, has to apologize to the students who were brutalized during the protests," he said.

"For other sections of society- farmers, labourers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed- true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!" Gandhi wrote in his X post.

Pradhan Cites 'Interest of Students' for Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan, earlier today announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces." The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.

Jairam Ramesh Says Pradhan Was 'Compelled to Resign'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Pradhan was "compelled to resign" due to sustained pressure from students and the Opposition. He called the resignation a victory for students and said the Congress would continue to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and actions taken against protesting students. "The incompetent, callous, and arrogant Mantri Pradhan has finally been compelled to resign. It was sustained youth pressure that finally forced the Pradhan Mantri to stop giving him political cover. This is a victory for a generation that is tired of struggling in an unfair and corrupt system, and an Opposition that has demonstrated rock-solid unity and solidarity with the students," the Congress leader said.

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2080954270401380578

Congress Leader Lists Failures, Demands PM's Apology

Ramesh alleged that Pradhan failed to acknowledge the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, mishandled the Education Ministry, allowed corruption to continue, prioritised politics over governance, and failed to address issues related to CBSE reforms. He said the Congress would continue to demand accountability and an apology from the Prime Minister over the issue. "This is why Mantri Pradhan's resgination was inevitable -Purely for his politics, the Mantri Pradhan has consistently refused to acknowledge that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked. The Mantri Pradhan deliberately avoided using the word leak in his press conference after the examination was cancelled. The Education Ministry officially denied that a paper leak occurred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education in May 2020. Even in his resignation letter, the Mantri Pradhan has shamelessly refused to use the word 'paper leak' but keeps referring to 'irregularities.' There is no hope for a fair investigation or accountability when the Minister even refused to acknowledge what went wrong in the first place," the post read.

"The Mantri Pradhan also presided over a massive goof-up at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The contract for the CBSE's Grade 12 Board Examination's On Screen Marking System (OSM) was awarded to a firm with a proven track record of failure. Two CBSE Grade 12 students from Gen Z exposed how vulnerable the CBSE's cyber infrastructure for OSM was, and how the tender for the contract was floated 3 times with changes to favour the eventual winner. Accountability was sought through the transferring the CBSE Chairman and Secretary while Mantri Pradhan stayed in place. A one-member commission was set up to investigate the procurement, but nothing has been heard of it although the one-month deadline for the commission to report its findings has passed. This is not the end. We still await the Prime Minister's apology to our students. And we still demand accountability from those who perpetrated atrocities on them, including the use of pellet guns," the post further read.

(ANI)