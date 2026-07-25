Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a student victory. Uddhav said 'a cockroach made a dictator bow down,' while Raj congratulated the youth for bringing the government 'on the ground.'

Thackerays Hail Resignation as Student Victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a victory for the students' movement, saying that "a cockroach has made a dictator bow down."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also congratulated the youth for forcing the government to "come back on the ground" and extended his full support to the ongoing agitation.

Addressing a joint press conference with Raj Thackeray here, Uddhav Thackeray congratulated CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, protesting students and their parents for sustaining the movement. "Since the last few days, the country has been restless, and we know why. I want to congratulate Dipke, youngsters, and their parents. This wasn't just about resignation. The government has been putting the country under pressure. A cockroach has made a dictator bow down," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Demands for Dropping Cases and Accountability

He said the agitation had exposed what he described as the BJP government's approach towards protesters and called upon the Centre to withdraw cases registered against students. "Only because you are in power, you shouldn't act like this. Dipke says that his two demands are still on. This protest has shown the hooliganism of the BJP. Who will complain against these police officers? Amit Shah should clarify if they are going to take the complaints on the youngsters back. If they don't do this, then the youngsters might move their protest against Amit Shah," he said.

'Yuva Shakti' March Planned

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also announced that a march scheduled for Sunday would go ahead as planned. "Tomorrow's march is on. It is an important step. Many people have shown their willingness. Tomorrow we will show the strength of the Yuva Shakti," he said.

Raj Thackeray also praised the students' movement and said Sunday's gathering at Shivaji Park would celebrate the success of the youth. "Tomorrow at Shivaji Park, we will come to celebrate the victory of the youngsters. They brought the government back on the ground. We'll be there to celebrate," Raj Thackeray said.

He also pledged his party's support to CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke. "We'll fully support Abhijeet Dipke. Whatever his next step is," he added.

Allegations of Police Brutality

Uddhav Thackeray further questioned the police action against student protesters during the agitation, alleging excessive use of force. "Students should ask some questions to the Home Minister. Why was the water cannon used? Sticks with nails. Pellet guns. Men officers hitting women protestors. Civil dress police. Police without nameplates. Tear gas. They had electrocuted the barricade," he alleged.

Raj Thackeray, meanwhile, thanked the Mumbai Police for their assistance in connection with Sunday's planned march. "We would like to thank the Mumbai Police for their assistance," he said.

Agitation Continues Despite Resignation

Their remarks came as a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India for the third round of talks following Pradhan's resignation.

The meeting comes after Pradhan stepped down from the Union Cabinet, saying he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation followed weeks of nationwide protests over examination paper leaks and a 26-day hunger strike led by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

While welcoming the minister's resignation, the CJP has said it will continue its agitation until all its demands are met, including compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over examination-related issues, withdrawal of action against student protesters and action against police personnel accused of using force during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law providing for Special Fast-Track Courts, a Special Task Force (STF) and other measures aimed at preventing examination malpractices across the country. (ANI)