Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the New Delhi area due to heavy traffic and crowds. The development follows the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 exam controversy and recent protests.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Delhi Police on Saturday cautioned commuters to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area in view of "unusually high" traffic congestion and crowds, further advising them to take alternative routes to prevent delays. In a Facebook post, the Delhi Police said, "Citizens are advised to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey. @dtptraffic #DPUpdates." https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1336280465344659&id=100068881553210&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=WoFd64RyBRpkDOPl#

In an official advisory, the police stated that the national capital was witnessing an unusually high influx of crowds and requested commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and plan their journeys through alternative routes or bypasses. "An unusually high influx of crowds and heavy traffic congestion have been observed across the New Delhi district. In light of this, citizens and commuters are advised to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area unless absolutely necessary. To prevent inconvenience and delay, travellers are requested to plan their journeys using alternative routes or bypasses," the advisory stated.

Education Minister Resigns Amid NEET Controversy

The development comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation, stating that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, Pradhan said the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the examination held on May 3. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat for a 26-day-long hunger strike. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action. (ANI)