YSRCP has demanded the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, citing large-scale irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam. The party warned of an agitation if he does not step down.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh in the wake of large-scale irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC), asking him to own moral responsibility.

'Irregularities from Question Paper to Recruitment'

Speaking to the media here, former MP Talari Rangaiah said Lokesh should immediately quit office as numerous irregularities in the DSC, ranging from the setting of the question paper to its alleged leak and the recruitment process, have been exposed. With Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from the Union Cabinet in the wake of the NEET paper leak and the massive outrage that erupted in the national capital, Lokesh should follow suit.

In the case of the DSC, it was not just the alleged leak of the question paper, but the entire process, including recruitment, that has witnessed numerous irregularities. We demand the immediate resignation of Lokesh, failing which we will launch an agitation along with students and youth, as they have been badly affected by these irregularities. If the government cannot conduct even one examination in a fair manner, it reflects its inefficiency. The impact of such corrupt practices will be felt by generations to come, he said.

YSRCP Contrasts with Jagan Govt's Record

"It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who conducted the recruitment of Village and Ward Secretaries in a fair and transparent manner without any complaints, besides recruiting volunteers. In contrast, the coalition government has demonstrated that it is incapable of conducting the DSC in a free and fair manner," he said.

The numerous irregularities have been exposed repeatedly, and the Education Minister should resign to prove that the double-engine government follows the same standards of accountability everywhere. (ANI)