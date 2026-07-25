AAP leader Manish Sisodia hailed student protestors, stating they compelled Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. He criticized PM Modi for delaying the action and called for a large-scale education revolution in the country.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the country's youth and students compelled Dharmendra Pradhan to resign from the post of Education Minister, asserting that the country needs a large-scale education revolution.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not simply send his resignation, but rather the students took it. "My reaction to this is that Dharmendra Pradhan ji hasn't simply sent his resignation; the children and students of this country have taken Dharmendra Pradhan ji's resignation," he said.

Sisodia targets PM Modi over delayed action

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said that he should have taken the appropriate action to remove Pradhan at the time when the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scam occurred. "To say that he submitted it or PM Modi accepted it would have been appropriate back when the NEET paper leak scam happened, and 22 children committed suicide. At that time, as a responsible Prime Minister, PM Modi should have taken his Education Minister's resignation, or Dharmendra Pradhan ji should have stepped down himself," he said.

'First step towards freedom from exam leak scams'

The AAP leader added, "Today, the country's youth and Gen Z have forced an arrogant Prime Minister to remove his corrupt Education Minister from his post and accept his resignation." Sisodia hailed the efforts of the student protestors, saying that the youth of the country endured sheer arrogance of the government and painful lathi-charge amid extreme humidity and rainfall to take the first step towards freedom from exam leak scams.

"There is an urgent need for a large-scale education revolution in the country. Freedom from paper leak scams and the paper leak mafia was just the very first step. The nation's Gen Z took this four steps forward by taking lathis (batons), enduring arrogance, and protesting in the rain and humidity until they won," he said.

Pradhan cites 'larger interest of students' for resignation

Earlier today, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." He also highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. (ANI)