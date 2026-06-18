AIADMK chief EPS slammed the TVK govt's first Governor's Address, terming it an 'illusion without substance'. He alleged it lacked new schemes, criticized rising crimes against women, and flagged issues like Cauvery water and power cuts.

Governor's Address 'An Illusion Without Substance'

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday took potshots at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government's first Governor's Address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, calling it a "water painting drawn in a dream, an illusion without substance".

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Speaking to reporters, EPS said the Address failed to announce any new schemes despite expectations. He accused the government of repackaging old announcements. "Today's Tamil Nadu Governor's Address was the first one presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government assumed office. We expected it to contain several new schemes and initiatives, but there was nothing new in it," he said.

"Chief Minister's visit to Delhi had already been widely reported in the media. Similarly, the Finance Minister's White Paper was released two days ago, and that information has also been included in this address. The government has stated that revenue generated through mineral resources will be streamlined and enhanced. The address also mentions that election promises will be fulfilled gradually by increasing the state's financial resources," Palaniswami added.

Slam on Law and Order

The AIADMK leader slammed the TVK government over rising crimes against women. "Before assuming office, the Chief Minister assured the people that drug-related crimes would be curbed, women's safety would be ensured, and law and order would be maintained. However, the incidents taking place on a daily basis paint a different picture," he said.

Citing police data, EPS claimed, "In just 30 days under this government, around 150 POCSO cases have been registered, along with more than 250 cases relating to crimes against women... Within just 38 days, such a large number of sexual offence cases have been registered. The government announced a special 'Singappen' force to address these issues, but the situation has reached a point where another force may be required to provide protection even to them. The state of affairs under this government has become a matter of public ridicule."

Singapen Special Task Force, a dedicated women's safety and empowerment initiative aimed at providing emergency support, cyber safety awareness, legal guidance, harassment reporting assistance, self-protection education, and community-based safety resources, has been established in Tamil Nadu to promote the safety, security, and well-being of women across the State.

Cauvery Water, Power Cuts Flagged

He further alleged the government did not secure Cauvery water for Kuruvai cultivation and also flagged unannounced power cuts in Chennai. "The government has not released water for Kuruvai cultivation in June. Tamil Nadu is facing unannounced power cuts. This is the condition under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government. This Governor's Address is like a water painting drawn in a dream, an illusion without substance," EPS added.

On Son's Political Entry

On his son's entering politics, Palaniswami said, "My son Nithin is only a primary member of the AIADMK. He does not hold any position in the party, and he will not enter politics." (ANI)