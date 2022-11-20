Google kicks of Qatar World Cup 2022 with special animated doodle

The world cup will be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first World Cup to be held entirely outside of Europe, the United States, and South America, following the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Google released an animated Doodle for one of the world's biggest sporting events, the men's FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins on Sunday in Qatar.

Two green boots pass a football from one side of the doodle rectangle to the other in the animated doodle. The same yellow and blue football was used to replace one of the Os in the main Google font.

The world cup will be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first World Cup to be held entirely outside of Europe, the United States, and South America, following the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

"Let the World Cup 2022 games begin! The tournament is held every four years and draws football (or "soccer") fans worldwide. This is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East," Google's Doodle page reads.

"Over the next month, players from 32 countries' national teams will compete in a series of elimination games, culminating on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion," it continues.

Users and football fans who want to participate in the action can find additional information on the page.

It added, "On your mobile device, search 'World Cup Qatar 2022' to compete with fans in our multiplayer online game. People worldwide can band together to help their favourite team score the most goals.

Once a real-life match is scheduled for the World Cup, it will appear in the game menu. Choose the game and team you want to support, then collaborate with other fans to score the most virtual GOAAAAALLS. The virtual match will end when the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, and a winner will be announced!"

The World Cup is being held in November this year due to Qatar's intense summer heat and humidity during June and July, when a football world cup is usually held.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans can survive without beer, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Check out Lewandowski's cheeky response to if he would shake Messi's hand