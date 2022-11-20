Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google kicks of Qatar World Cup 2022 with special animated doodle

    The world cup will be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first World Cup to be held entirely outside of Europe, the United States, and South America, following the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.
     

    Google kicks off FIFA World Cup 2022 with an animated doodle - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Google released an animated Doodle for one of the world's biggest sporting events, the men's FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins on Sunday in Qatar. 

    Two green boots pass a football from one side of the doodle rectangle to the other in the animated doodle. The same yellow and blue football was used to replace one of the Os in the main Google font.

    The world cup will be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first World Cup to be held entirely outside of Europe, the United States, and South America, following the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

    "Let the World Cup 2022 games begin! The tournament is held every four years and draws football (or "soccer") fans worldwide. This is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East," Google's Doodle page reads. 

    "Over the next month, players from 32 countries' national teams will compete in a series of elimination games, culminating on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion," it continues.

    Users and football fans who want to participate in the action can find additional information on the page.

    It added, "On your mobile device, search 'World Cup Qatar 2022' to compete with fans in our multiplayer online game. People worldwide can band together to help their favourite team score the most goals.

    Once a real-life match is scheduled for the World Cup, it will appear in the game menu. Choose the game and team you want to support, then collaborate with other fans to score the most virtual GOAAAAALLS. The virtual match will end when the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, and a winner will be announced!"

    The World Cup is being held in November this year due to Qatar's intense summer heat and humidity during June and July, when a football world cup is usually held.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans can survive without beer, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Check out Lewandowski's cheeky response to if he would shake Messi's hand

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway AJR

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet' AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet'

    Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud AJR

    'Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati High Court

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati HC

    Recent Stories

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio RBA

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

    Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai: Ranveer, Shehnaaz, Tamannaah and more light up the event RBA

    Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai: Ranveer, Shehnaaz, Tamannaah and more light up the event

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway AJR

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional RBA

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon