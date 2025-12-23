The Delhi High Court granted bail to ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, suspending his life sentence. He will, however, remain in custody due to his conviction in the victim's father's custodial death case.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail (suspension of sentence) to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. He was convicted by a Delhi CBI court in a minor's rape case and was serving a life sentence. His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Bail Details and Custodial Status

Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh. However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was awarded a 10-year sentence in that case.

Court-Imposed Restrictions

While granting bail, the High Court has directed that Sengar will not go into the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members.

Arguments Presented in Court

Senior advocate N Hariharan, alongwith Advocate SP M Tripathi, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. It was submitted that Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not a public servant. It was also submitted that the age of the victims is in dispute, as it is different in different documents. In this situation, the medical report on her age should be considered.

On the other hand, Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the victim. While opposing the bail plea, it was submitted that there was a threat to the life of the victim. Earlier, she was given security. However, it was withdrawn at a later stage. Her father was beaten during police custody, and he succumbed to the injury. In this case, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. (ANI)