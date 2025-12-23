BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Yunus government in Bangladesh for the lynching of a Hindu man over blasphemy claims. He also criticized Mamata Banerjee after Kolkata police lathi-charged protestors demanding action for the victim.

Adhikari Slams Yunus, Mamata Govts Over Lynching

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling it a "shameful act" by the Yunus government. The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said that not only organisations but also many common people are protesting against the incident in Bangladesh.

Addressing the press conference, Adhikari said, "It's not only the murder of a Hindu in Bangladesh. We all saw via a viral video that the Bangladesh police handed over the Hindu man to huge protestors. It's rare, rare of the rare, that police hand over anyone to protestors from a police station. It's a shameful act by the Yunus government and a shameful example. The whole world and Hindus are protesting this incident." He further added, "It's not only any Hindu organisation; many common people are protesting against this incident in Bangladesh. Today, Kolkata police lathi-charged on protestors. It proves there is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Md Yunus."

Protests Staged Across India

Adhikari's remarks come amid protests that were staged across India over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The purpose of the protest is to push for action against the tragic mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 over an alleged claim of blasphemy.

Meanwhile, the Police also detained members of the VHP and other Hindu organisations near the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital. A swarm of demonstrators gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Police took action to control the angry crowd and detained the protesting members from the Hindu organisations. The crowd chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as the police put them inside a bus.

Diplomatic Fallout and International Concern

Moreover, Bangladesh has suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala due to security concerns following protests. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the protests. Bangladesh also expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian High Commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)