The CBI arrested a CGST Superintendent in Mumbai while he was accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The official had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from a private company to 'settle' a fabricated tax demand of Rs 98 lakh, and was caught red-handed.

CGST Superintendent Arrested in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, Mumbai, while accepting a Bribe of Rs. five Lakh from the complainant on 22.12.2025.

The CBI registered a case on Monday on a written complaint from the Director of a Private Company, alleging that the accused Superintendent, CGST, Mumbai, had demanded illegal gratification.

The accused Superintendent, CGST, conducted an audit of the complainant's company on 26.11.2025. The complainant alleged that the accused threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs. 98 Lakh against the private company and demanded Rs. 20 Lakh as a bribe to "settle" the issue.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs. 17,00,000 in exchange for reducing the alleged tax liability of the complainant's company. The part payment of the Bribe of Rs. 5 Lakh was demanded to be delivered on 22.12.2025.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 5 Lakh (as part payment of the Bribe).

Searches and Seizures

CBI conducted searches at the accused's residence in Mumbai, leading to the recovery of unaccounted and unexplained cash of Rs. 18.30 Lakh. Deeds for the purchase of a property worth Rs. 40.315 Lakh, dated April 2025 and another property worth Rs. 32.10 Lakh, dated June 2024, were found during the search.

The searches were also conducted at the office of the accused public servant, and digital evidence was seized regarding the audit report he prepared for the Private Company. The investigation is continuing.

DRDA Officials Convicted in SGRY Fraud Case

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI Court convicted and sentenced three individuals, including the then Chief Finance & Accounts Officer of DRDA Ballia, in a major fraud case under the Sampurna Grameen Rozgar Yojna (SGRY).

The convicted include Satyendra Singh Gangwar, former Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Ashok Kumar Upadhyay, former Junior Accounts Clerk, DRDA Ballia, and Raghunath Yadav, a private person. All three were sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a total fine of Rs. 77,000 for causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer of over Rs. 1 crore. (ANI)