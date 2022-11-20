Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: As the football teams prepare for a top show in Qatar, England is one of the sides being considered a title favourite. Thus, here we present its schedule, squad, and critical SWOT analysis.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    It is less than 24 hours before the highly-exciting 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. When it comes to the title favourite sides, there are five of them who are considered the most likely ones, while five happen to be the underdogs. Viewing the high favourites, former champion England happens to be one of them. The Three Lions' only title triumph in the prestigious tournament came back in 1966. Since then, it has never reached the final, besides finishing fourth on a couple of instances. Having ended as the runner-up in UEFA Euro last year, many consider it a colossal title favourite. On the same note, we present Gareth Southgate and his men's essential SWOT analysis.

    Strengths
    England has solid depth in its squad and possesses influential young players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Also, it has a tremendous forward line-up around Harry Kane and can bounce back from any situation.

    Weaknesses
    Under Southgate's guidance, England has seen quite some injury woes, with Reece James and Kyle Walker missing out, UEFA Nations League (UCL) failure and defender Harry Maguire struggling. Its defence on the right has been shaky, followed by its poor form in the last six games, failing to win.

    Opportunities
    It could finally be time to bring it home, as Southgate and co have suffered a few heartbreaks on the way. Some right results could turn the tables around, aided by correct decisions.

    Threats
    Well, it could be Southgate himself, as he appears to be conservative sometimes, and his approaches could boomerang. Although it might seem easy, being pitted in a group against Iran, the United States of America (USA) and Wales might be tricky.

    Schedule for England in Qatar 2022:
    Nov 21:     vs Iran - 6.30 PM
    Nov 25: vs USA - 12.30 AM (Nov 26)
    Nov 29: vs Wales - 12.30 AM (Nov 30)

    England squad for Qatar 2022:
    GK:     Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale
    DEF: Harry Maguire (c), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White
    MID: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher
    FWD: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
