Qatar World Cup 2022: Check out Lewandowski's cheeky response to if he would shake Messi's hand
FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski had a great battle with Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or title in 2021, which the latter won. On being asked if he would shake hands with the Argentine in Qatar, the Polish came up with a bold reply.
If one can recall the 2021 Ballon d'Or race, it was a close battle between Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland. However, the former edged out and won his record seventh laurel, which led to a controversy and critics slamming the logic behind giving Messi the award. It was widely considered that the latter was the deserving candidate for the prize, having scored way more goals than the Argentine. A couple of years since, the Pole is playing for the club where Messi once ruled. The two are set to collide on the international stage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
In the same light, Lewandowski was asked if everything was alright between him and Messi and if he would shake hands during the mega event. The Pole was bemused by the questions and came up with a cheeky response, swearing that all was fine between the two and would undoubtedly shake his hands.
"I need help understanding the question. Why not? Why would I need to shake hands? Between Messi and me, everything is fine. I have nothing [bad] with him. I never had. Leo Messi is in great shape. At Barcelona, you can see he's a legend everywhere," Lewandowski told the reporters on Friday, reports FotMob.