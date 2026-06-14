Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Modi govt, inspired by Maharana Pratap, prioritises citizen self-respect. He contrasted BJP's firm stance on terror with past Congress govts, vowing to cross borders to eliminate terrorists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has safeguarded and prioritised the self-respect of the citizens, following the legacy of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan. Addressing a gathering here after unveiling the statue of Maharana Pratap, the Defence Minister said that the Modi government has actively worked towards boosting India's pride. He affirmed that the government, through its notion 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', practices a politics of equality, justice and humanity. "Nothing is greater than the self-respect of the country and its people. And with this same thought, in the last 12 years, we have worked in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to enhance India's pride. We have tried our best to ensure every citizen of India gets security and respect," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Just as our Prime Minister says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', we got this inspiration from there. And we have shown this by following the values of Maharana Pratap. Brothers and sisters, for us, the development of every citizen of India is our priority. And for us, every citizen of India is equal. We don't do politics of caste, creed, or religion; we do politics of justice and humanity," he added.

'Gave forces free hand to combat terror'

He further reflected on the preparedness of the armed forces in combating terrorism, stating that the BJP government has given an open hand to the forces in contrast to the alleged lack of stern response against acts of terrorism during previous Congress governments. "I want to remind you that before 2014, terrorist incidents used to happen frequently in India. Even then, there was a Congress President, I don't want to take names, who shed tears when terrorists were killed. And Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even went so far as to say that we cannot stop all terrorist attacks, and occasionally one or two such incidents do happen," he said.

Emphasising the combined efforts of the government and the armed forces following Pulwama and Pahelgam terror attacks, the Defence Minister said, "But today, we have given our soldiers open freedom. If a terrorist incident happens anywhere, the terrorists must be eliminated. They shouldn't just be eliminated here; if we have to cross the border, we will cross it to eliminate the terrorists. You have seen Operation Pulwama. You saw how our Prime Minister took action even before that. And brothers and sisters, this time, terrorists killed innocent citizens after asking about their religion. The very next day, I called a meeting of all three service chiefs and all top officials. And you will be happy to hear and know that the chiefs of India's Army, Air Force, and Navy said, when I asked if they were ready for an operation, they raised their hands and said, 'Sir, we are ready to conduct an operation against Pakistan right now."

'Will make Pakistan struggle for food and water'

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had affirmed strict action against Pakistan for backing terror activities in India. He underscored the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as India's response, stating that "we will make Pakistan struggle for even basic necessities like food and water." "We were sitting with Prime Minister Modi. I saw the pain and agitation in our Prime Minister's heart. And brothers and sisters, you all know very well what action happened after that. And today also I want to say, and at that time also our Prime Minister said, if Pakistan doesn't stop its nefarious activities, we have now suspended the Indus River Treaty; our country's water cannot go there. We will make Pakistan struggle for even basic necessities like food and water," the Union Defence Minister warned.