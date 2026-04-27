A viral video claiming to show luxurious MLA quarters in Gandhinagar has sparked a fierce online debate. The flats reportedly come with premium facilities while MLAs pay just ₹37.50 in rent. Many criticised the perks as unfair to taxpayers. Some defended the benefits, saying politicians face huge pressures.

A video claiming to show newly built MLA quarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has sparked a huge debate online. Shared on X by Dr Rajeshwari Iyer, the clip quickly went viral and left many people stunned. The video, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, appears to show spacious and luxurious flats meant for elected lawmakers. The apartments reportedly include meeting rooms, a large hall, an open kitchen and three bedrooms.

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But it was not just the size of the flats that caught attention.

Luxury at a tiny rent

According to the viral post, MLAs pay only ₹37.50 per month as rent while enjoying several premium facilities. These reportedly include free electricity, three split air conditioners, a 43-inch television, a private balcony, a refrigerator, a geyser and even access to a swimming pool.

The post compared these perks with the living conditions of ISRO scientists, many of whom work under far simpler circumstances.

That comparison struck a chord with thousands online.

Social media divided

As expected, reactions flooded in from every direction. Many users criticised the generous benefits, calling them unfair to taxpayers.

One user wrote that ordinary citizens pay heavy taxes while political leaders enjoy luxury at almost no cost. Others said such benefits show how disconnected politicians are from everyday life.

Several users questioned why public representatives should receive so many subsidies when basic services often remain poor.

Some defended the perks

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Many users argued that being an MLA is extremely demanding. They pointed out that elected representatives meet hundreds of people every day, travel constantly and spend heavily on public work.

One user said politics is one of the toughest professions, requiring endless patience, long hours and constant public interaction.

Another noted that many visitors come to an MLA's home daily, creating huge expenses for food, tea, transport and hospitality.

The cost of politics

Several social media users highlighted another reality, contesting elections is incredibly expensive.

Many argued that becoming an MLA is far from easy. Election campaigns often cost crores of rupees, with no guarantee of victory.

Some pointed out that most successful candidates are already wealthy before entering politics.

Others joked that politics may be the best route to creating generational wealth.

ISRO comparison sparks fresh debate

The comparison with ISRO scientists became one of the biggest talking points.

Many users said scientists, engineers and researchers deserve better pay and facilities given their contribution to the country.

Some argued that talented graduates often avoid government research jobs because private companies offer better salaries and benefits.

The contrast between public servants in science and politics reignited an old debate about national priorities.

Temporary benefit, supporters say

A few users also reminded critics that such accommodation is temporary and linked to an MLA's term in office.

Once they leave office, they must vacate the property.

Some former MLAs, supporters claimed, later struggle financially and return to ordinary lives.

They argued that proper housing helps lawmakers serve the public effectively.

Bigger questions remain

The viral video has once again opened a wider discussion about political perks in India. Should elected representatives receive subsidised housing? If yes, how much is reasonable?

How should governments balance comfort for public officials with fairness to taxpayers?

These are questions many Indians continue to ask.

At its heart, this is about trust. People want their leaders to serve honestly and use public money wisely. Luxury itself is not the issue. Transparency, accountability and fairness are what matter most.

For now, the Gandhinagar MLA quarters have become the latest symbol of the growing conversation around political privilege in India.

And judging by the online reaction, that conversation is far from over.