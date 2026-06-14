BJP's Locket Chatterjee dismisses the TMC rebellion as an 'internal issue,' stating the party has 'vanished.' She affirmed BJP's focus on development for West Bengal via a 'double-engine' government, amid the ongoing political crisis.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Locket Chatterjee on Sunday characterised the escalating rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as an internal crisis that holds no consequence for the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda in West Bengal. Addressing the media in North 24 Parganas amid reports that a group of dissident TMC Members of Parliament (MPs) are planning to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to stake a claim as the "real" TMC, Chatterjee remained unimpressed by the numbers involved. "Whether it's 22, 29, or 40--that is their internal matter. It is an internal issue of the Trinamool," Chatterjee stated.

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BJP Focused on 'Double-Engine' Government

She further asserted that the TMC, as a cohesive political entity, has effectively collapsed, noting, "The Trinamool party has vanished." Moving the discourse away from the TMC's factional infighting, Chatterjee emphasised that the BJP remains focused on development. She highlighted the synergy between the central and state governments, signalling a shift in the state's political landscape following the recent legislative changes. "Our sole mission is to work for the public. With the Prime Minister at the Centre and our leadership here, the 'double-engine' government will work for the people of West Bengal," she added.

TMC Crisis Deepens

The remarks come amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership.

Meanwhile, the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, who claim to be "real TMC", will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and demand a separate seating arrangement for themselves. (ANI)