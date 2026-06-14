Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar claims the CID probe into a signature forgery case against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh stems from internal party fissures and will expose deep-rooted corruption and chaos within the Trinamool Congress.

Majumdar on Probe and TMC Infighting

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the ongoing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into an alleged signature forgery case will expose the deep-rooted corruption and internal instability within the party. Speaking to reporters in Balurghat, Majumdar addressed the latest legal developments concerning TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MLA Kunal Ghosh, who have been summoned by the CID regarding a controversial resolution submitted to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The Union Minister emphasised that the probe is a direct consequence of internal fissures. "The CID is conducting an inquiry into the fake signature incident. The allegation--that signatures were forged--came from within the Trinamool Congress itself, so naturally, an inquiry will take place," Majumdar stated. "These two leaders were trading accusations against each other. Now, when they both sit before the CID, everything will come to light; the truth will be revealed, and the facts will become crystal clear", he added.

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TMC's 'Organisational Crisis'

Beyond the signature row, Majumdar highlighted the deepening organisational crisis within the TMC following the party's defeat in the 2026 assembly elections. "The situation within the TMC is chaotic; we can hardly say anything about which MPs stand where, where they will go, or whom they will choose as their leader", he said. The remarks come amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership.

CID Intensifies Investigation

Earlier, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intensifies its probe into the alleged signature forgery case, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh arrived at the Bhawani Bhawan headquarters on Sunday afternoon for further questioning.

Speaking to ANI while leaving his residence, Ghosh maintained a stance of cooperation."I have to report at 3:30 pm; they have called me as a witness for an investigation. I have always cooperated, and in this case, I will also cooperate. I have already appeared once, and perhaps there are further questions now; I am going and will cooperate fully," Ghosh said.

The investigation pertains to alleged discrepancies in signatures on a document submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker for the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

On June 13, Banerjee was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area. (ANI)

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