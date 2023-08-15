Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details

    Google Doodles are transient modifications of Google's homepage logo, crafted to honor significant holidays, festivals, and the legacies of notable artists, pioneers, and scientists.

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

    Google Doodle commemorated India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by showcasing the diverse textile craft traditions from various states and Union territories. Before diving into the fascinating cultural amalgamation depicted in the doodle, the tech giant provided the audience with an overview of the historical significance of the day and introduced the artist responsible for the impressive design.

    "Today's Doodle celebrates India's Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule," the description read, before extending wishes for a joyous Independence Day to India.

    Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023

    Kumar also shared insights into the concept and inspiration behind the doodle's style, in which she aimed to represent the various geographical regions of the country in a harmonious manner. "Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India's textiles and their profound connection to the nation's identity…" she said.

    The details about various textile prints follow as these:

    1. Kutch Embroidery - Gujarat
    2. Pattu Weave - Himachal Pradesh
    3. Jamdani Weave - West Bengal
    4. Kunbi Weave Textile - Goa
    5. Fine Ikat - Odisha
    6. Pashmina Kani Woven Textile - Jammu and Kashmir
    7. Benarasi Weave - Uttar Pradesh
    8. Paithani Weave - Maharashtra
    9. Kantha Embroidery - West Bengal
    10. Naga Woven Textile - Nagaland
    11. Ajrakh Block Printing - Kutch, Gujarat
    12. Apatani Weave - Arunachal Pradesh
    13. Phulkari Weave - Punjab
    14. Leheriya Resist Dyed Textile - Rajasthan
    15. Kanjeevaram - Tamil Nadu
    16. Sujni Weave - Bihar
    17. Bandhani Resist Dyed - Gujarat, Rajasthan
    18. Kasavu Weave Textile - Kerala
    19. Ilkal Handloom - Karnataka
    20. Mekhela Chador Weave - Assam
    21. Kalamkari Block Print - Andhra Pradesh

