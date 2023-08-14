Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023

Explore a decade of significant announcements made by PM Modi during Independence Day speeches, from Ayushman Bharat to Amrit Mahotsav. Discover the transformative initiatives shaping India's future.

As each year passes since 2014, Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day addresses have not only celebrated the accomplishments of his government but have also provided a roadmap for the future. As the country approaches the crucial 2024 election, this year's speech is anticipated to hold noteworthy declarations.

Let's delve into a retrospective analysis of the substantial announcements made by Prime Minister Modi in his previous Independence Day speeches.

2022: 'Panch Pran' and the Vision of 5G Technology

During the 76th year of Independence in 2022, Prime Minister Modi put forth a call to advance with five essential pledges, termed as 'Panch Pran', aiming to realize the aspirations of freedom fighters by 2047.

He emphasized, "We must work on Panch Praan (resolve): 1. The nation will set ambitious goals like that of a developed India. 2. We shall cast away even the smallest remnants of a colonized mindset. 3. We should take pride in our rich heritage. 4. Embrace unity and a common purpose. 5. Uphold the responsibilities of citizens (including PMs, CMs) to contribute to the nation."

In addition, he made a significant announcement about the imminent arrival of 5G mobile technology in India.

2021: Amrit Mahotsav and National Master Plan

Observing the 75th year of India's Independence on August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Modi unveiled plans to commemorate the occasion with the 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebration, spanning 75 weeks.

He introduced the National Master Plan 'Gati Shakti', which he asserted would generate numerous job opportunities. The promise of delivering 75 Vande Bharat trains, connecting even the remotest corners of the nation, was made. Furthermore, he announced initiatives such as the Fortified Rice plan, the establishment of Sainik School for girls, and the initiation of the National Hydrogen Mission.

2020: 'Make for World' and the 'Vocal for Local' Mantra

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi not only advocated the 'Make in India' initiative but also introduced the concept of 'Make for World'. Additionally, he championed the idea of 'vocal for local'.

He articulated, "The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products; otherwise, they will not have the opportunity to improve and thrive."

It's noteworthy that the year 2020 was dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the entire world.

2019: Unification through Chief of Defence Staff

On August 15, 2019, a pivotal moment arrived when Prime Minister Modi declared the establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who would oversee the three branches of the armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force. This move aimed to enhance coordination and serve as a direct liaison between the armed forces and the Prime Minister.

From the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi emphasized, "Our armed forces are a source of immense pride for India. With the intent to further strengthen their coordination, I am making a significant announcement. India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff - CDS. This step is poised to elevate the effectiveness of our armed forces."

2018: Introducing Ayushman Bharat

The year 2018 witnessed the introduction of Ayushman Bharat, commonly known as the National Health Protection Scheme, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi expressed, "The Ayushman Bharat scheme is designed to benefit ten crore families or around 50 crore individuals. On the 25th of September, coinciding with Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, we will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat Scheme). It is our responsibility to ensure that India's underprivileged population gains access to high-quality and affordable healthcare."

2017: Pledging for a 'New India'

During this year's address, Prime Minister Modi commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the centennial of the Champaran satyagraha. He urged Indians to channel their determination towards crafting a 'New India'.

He articulated, "From 1942 to 1947, India showcased its collective strength. Similarly, the next five years, spanning from 2017 to 2022, are critical for our nation's advancement."

2016: Kashmir Focus and Human Rights Advocacy

Though devoid of major announcements, Prime Minister Modi's 2016 Independence Day speech resonated significantly. He strongly condemned human rights violations in Balochistan, a strategic political move that garnered praise.

This stance was perceived as a response to Pakistan's emphasis on Kashmir. PM Modi didn't shy away from criticizing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and its glorification of individuals like Burhan Wani, who was associated with terrorism.

2015: Empowering with 'Start up India, Stand up India'

Marking his second Independence Day address, PM Modi's speech of this year might have lacked the initial fervor, but it was brimming with notable aspects. While major announcements were somewhat limited, he utilized the platform to highlight government achievements and commitments. One such commitment was the in-principle approval of the One Rank One Pension policy. The discourse revolved around the progress of the Jan Dhan Yojana, the drive against black money, and the resolute crackdown on corruption.

However, what stood out was PM Modi's resounding call for innovation with the slogan "Start Up India, Stand Up India." This resonated with his vision of fostering entrepreneurship and empowerment.

2014: Nurturing Change through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Make in India

2014 marked the inception of PM Modi's tenure as the Prime Minister and his debut Independence Day speech was poised to set the tone for his leadership. Adopting the role of a "pradhan sevak" or chief servant, he consciously forwent the bullet-proof shield, making a statement of approachability.

In this maiden address, he introduced two impactful initiatives - the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a cleaner India and the "Make in India" campaign to attract investments and foster indigenous manufacturing. These initiatives, encompassing cleanliness and economic growth, underscored his vision for a transformative India.