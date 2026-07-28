Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has stated that the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement is a major concern in rural areas and the issue will be forcefully raised in Parliament, with protests and discussions expected on the matter.

SP MP to raise Ram Mandir embezzlement in Parliament

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday targeted the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, claiming that the topic has become a widespread point of concern among ordinary citizens in rural areas and will be forcefully raised in Parliament. Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Ansari emphasised that the controversy surrounding the alleged trust fund irregularities has become a major talking point in every village and will be raised prominently in Parliament.

"This is being discussed in every village, among ordinary villagers... the idea has taken root in the minds of the public across villages that if they can embezzle and loot offerings meant for God, and if efforts are being made to shield the looters, then this topic is bound to come up everywhere; it will be raised in the Parliament as well. There will be protests and discussions," the SP MP said.

Critiquing the infrastructure and footfall claims in Uttar Pradesh, Ansari pointed to non-functional airports and a dip in devotees' contributions. "7 new airports were built in Uttar Pradesh, yet 6 of them are non-functional. The number of pilgrims and devotees visiting out of faith has dropped, and the volume of offerings has declined," he remarked.

Highlighting the atmosphere around the ongoing Parliamentary session, Ansari noted that elected representatives from across the country are paying close attention to public agitations. "There are elected representatives here from all over the country. Since the session began on July 20, the protest staged by the youth at Jantar Mantar has been the main topic of discussion... we will discuss issues that concern the public," Ansari added.

'Entire govt a symbol of corruption': CPI(M)

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Tuesday accused the government of corruption and said several issues, including Ayodhya, the alleged assault on protesting students in Delhi and ethanol, should be raised in Parliament. Brittas also demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases registered against students and youngsters involved in protests across the country.

"The entire government is a symbol of corruption. Why do you want to limit it to Dharmendra Pradhan?" Brittas told ANI. He alleged that despite the government's undertaking to protesting students that all cases against them would be withdrawn, new cases were being filed and pursued. "All over the country, every single case that has been charged against agitating students and youngsters should be withdrawn forthwith," he said.

Supreme Court orders SIT probe

Earlier on July 27, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the Court.

Taking note of the State's submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed that a forensic auditor be associated with the SIT after the Solicitor General agreed to the Court's suggestion, observing that the probe concerns allegations of possible embezzlement of trust funds. The matter will now be taken up after two weeks. The Court noted that the investigation had already commenced and that the addition of a forensic auditor was necessary in view of the nature of the allegations.

Opposition links anti-paper leak bill to student protests

Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up top leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, to address the Lok Sabha here on Tuesday on 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026', according to INDIA bloc sources.

The Lok Sabha is likely to begin the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM. While signalling a readiness to participate in parliamentary deliberations over the anti-paper leak legislation, the Opposition underscored that its participation remains contingent on central assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students. "We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated. (ANI)