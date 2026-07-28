Heavy overnight rain hit Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla covered in dense fog. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for four days, warning of heavy rainfall. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed disruptions, landslides and urged caution.

Heavy overnight rainfall lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla waking up to dense fog on Tuesday that significantly reduced visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next four hours across Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts, with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain likely in some areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as wet weather continues across the state.

The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for the next four days, warning of heavy rainfall across parts of Himachal Pradesh.

CM Sukhu Confirms Disruption, Orders Relief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a post on X, said that continuous heavy rainfall since last night had disrupted normal life in various districts of the state. "Due to continuous heavy rainfall since last night in various districts of the state, normal life has been disrupted. Reports have come in of debris and water entering homes in the Ovdi Mohalla of Chamba district. In Shimla and several other places, landslides and falling rocks from the hills have affected roads and transportation," Sukhu said.

He said the state government was monitoring the situation and had directed officials to speed up road restoration, relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. "The state government is continuously monitoring the situation. I have taken detailed information from officials and issued instructions to expedite road restoration, relief, and rescue operations in the affected areas, and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he said.

Sukhu further said that the weather department had warned of bad weather continuing for the next few days. "The meteorological department has indicated the possibility of bad weather persisting for the next few days. In such circumstances, I appeal to all of you to stay away from rivers, streams, and areas prone to landslides, and to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration," Sukhu said.