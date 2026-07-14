On July 14, gold and silver prices in India remained stable, offering certainty to buyers despite international market volatility. Domestic bullion prices are influenced by several factors, including global rates, the rupee-dollar exchange, import duties, and local demand.

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, July 14, offering stability to jewellery buyers and investors despite continued volatility in international markets. According to bullion market data, domestic prices showed little movement across major cities even as traders monitored global economic developments, interest rate expectations and geopolitical tensions.

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Gold continues to be one of the preferred safe-haven assets during periods of uncertainty. However, analysts say domestic bullion prices are influenced by several factors, including international spot prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, import duties, local demand, and central bank policy decisions. Any movement in these factors can impact retail gold and silver prices in India.

Jewellers advise customers to check daily bullion rates before making purchases, as making charges, GST and local premiums vary across retailers. While 24-carat gold is preferred for investment because of its higher purity, 22-carat gold remains the most popular choice for jewellery owing to its greater durability.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 13: Gold Climbs Across India as Silver Holds Firm; Check Latest City-Wise Rates

Gold & Silver Prices Today (July 14)

City 22K Gold (Rs/10g) 24K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,28,416 Rs 1,40,090 Rs 2,16,980 Mumbai Rs 1,28,636 Rs 1,40,330 Rs 2,17,350 Kolkata Rs 1,28,462 Rs 1,40,140 Rs 2,17,060 Chennai Rs 1,29,012 Rs 1,40,740 Rs 2,17,980 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,737 Rs 1,40,440 Rs 2,17,520 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,838 Rs 1,40,550 Rs 2,17,690

Retail prices may vary slightly depending on the jeweller and applicable making charges. Buyers should also verify the BIS Hallmark and HUID certification to ensure the authenticity and purity of gold jewellery.

Global bullion markets remain in focus as investors await key inflation data and central bank signals. Rising bond yields and expectations of higher interest rates have weighed on international gold prices, while geopolitical tensions continue to support safe-haven demand. These opposing forces are expected to keep bullion prices volatile in the near term.

For now, domestic gold and silver prices remain stable, providing some certainty for consumers planning jewellery purchases, wedding shopping or long-term investments. Market experts recommend tracking daily bullion rates before buying, as even minor fluctuations in global prices or currency movements can influence retail rates in India.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 12: Check Latest Rates of Precious Metals Across Major Indian Cities