A 26-year-old Mumbai woman went viral on social media after quitting her job. She resigned immediately after her boss allegedly shouted at her publicly for requesting overtime pay. Her story, shared via an Instagram video, sparked widespread online conversations about toxic workplace culture and employee dignity in India.

A 26-year-old woman from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after she revealed that she quit her job immediately after her boss allegedly shouted at her publicly for asking to be paid for overtime work. The incident has reignited conversations online around toxic workplace culture, employee dignity and mental well-being in Indian offices.

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The woman, identified as Dhrupadi, shared her experience in an Instagram video that quickly gained attention across social media platforms. According to her, the confrontation began after she requested compensation for working beyond office hours. Instead of discussing the matter privately, her boss allegedly raised his voice at her in front of colleagues.

Recalling the incident, she said the public humiliation became the final trigger for her resignation. In the now-viral clip, she explained that she decided not to tolerate disrespect at the workplace any longer and chose to walk away immediately. She also delivered a line that resonated strongly online: “Good luck finding my replacement.”

Social media users flooded the comments section with support, praising her for standing up for herself and prioritising self-respect over a toxic work environment. Many professionals shared similar experiences of being overworked, denied overtime pay and humiliated by seniors in front of coworkers.

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One user commented that “employees are not machines,” while another wrote that toxic managers are one of the biggest reasons people leave jobs despite difficult market conditions. Several users also pointed out that public humiliation at work can deeply affect confidence and mental health.

The viral post has once again highlighted growing frustration among young professionals over workplace behaviour, burnout and unhealthy office hierarchies. In recent months, several posts discussing toxic work culture, unrealistic expectations and lack of empathy in corporate India have gone viral online.

While the woman did not reveal the company’s name, her story struck a chord with thousands online who said respect and healthy work culture matter far more than titles or salaries. For many users, her resignation was not just about quitting a job — it was about setting boundaries and refusing to normalise disrespect in professional spaces.

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