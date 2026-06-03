An Innova with 8 people fell into a river in Tehri Garhwal, triggering a major SDRF search for the missing. SDRF divers are searching challenging river conditions. Separately, the force rescued over 50 devotees from a swollen river in Champawat.

An Innova car plunged into a deep gorge and was swept into a river after reportedly losing control in the Devprayag area of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, officials said.

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A total of eight people, including five women and three men, among them the driver, were travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred on Tuesday.

SDRF Launches Intensive Search

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched an immediate search and rescue operation today.

At present, SDRF's deep diving team is conducting an intensive search operation at various probable locations within the river.

Under the direction of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, SDRF teams are carrying out the operation in challenging conditions. Deep divers are entering the river to thoroughly search deep-water zones, areas with strong currents, and other potential locations where the missing persons may be found.

Currently, SDRF teams are conducting an extensive search operation in the river and surrounding areas to locate the three missing individuals. The operation involves the use of deep diving, rafting, and other advanced search and rescue techniques.

SDRF continues to carry out relief and rescue efforts in coordination with the local administration and other concerned agencies.

Separate Rescue in Champawat

In a separate incident, more than 50 devotees were trapped midstream following a sudden rise in the river's water level during the Shri Reetha Sahib Joda Mela in Champawat of Kumaon division on May 31.

An SDRF team deployed from Purnagiri, led by SI Deepak Samant, swiftly rescued all the stranded devotees and extricated their vehicles to safety.

"In Champawat's Shri Reetha Sahib Joda Mela, more than 50 devotees were suddenly trapped midstream due to a sudden rise in the river's water level. The SDRF team, deployed from Purnagiri, swiftly rescued all devotees safely under the leadership of SI Deepak Samant and also extricated the stranded vehicles," said SDRF Uttarakhand. (ANI)