The AICC appointed BK Hariprasad as the new KPCC president, replacing DK Shivakumar who resigned after becoming Karnataka's Chief Minister. Shivakumar was sworn in at a ceremony attended by senior leaders who extended their congratulations.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday appointed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), following the resignation of DK Shivakumar after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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The appointment was announced through an official order issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. According to the notification, Hariprasad's appointment takes effect immediately, marking a key organisational change in the Karnataka Congress after Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top post.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri DK Shivakumar," the official notification stated.

Shivakumar, who had been serving as KPCC president since 2020, played a crucial role in rebuilding the party organisation in Karnataka and leading the Congress to victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar formally announced his resignation from the post of KPCC president after taking charge as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Shivakumar also announced his resignation as the APCC president.

Shivakumar Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar assumed office as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka after being sworn in at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while 13 legislators were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shivakumar on taking the oath as Chief Minister and assured support from the Centre. "Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his congratulations and acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "The people of Karnataka placed their trust in us, and that trust remains our greatest responsibility. Warm congratulations to CM Shri DK. Shivakumar ji and the Council of Ministers, who will carry forward the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. My sincere thanks to Shri Siddaramaiah ji, whose leadership and service have strengthened Karnataka and improved millions of lives," Gandhi said.

"The Congress party's guarantees remain the foundation of our governance and commitment to social justice. We will keep listening, delivering, and serving the people of Karnataka," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states - Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and VD Satheesan (Keralam) were among the leaders present. (ANI)