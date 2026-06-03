The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) arrested a man at Ujjain Railway Station after seizing 1.067 kg of heroin from his possession. The contraband was being illicitly trafficked from Rajasthan to West Bengal via the Indore-Ujjain route.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, has seized 1.067 kilograms of heroin from a passenger at Ujjain Railway Station and arrested him in connection with its illicit trafficking. The action was carried out based on a specific intelligence developed by the CBN office, indicating that a person was transporting around one kilogram of heroin through the passenger train towards West Bengal via the Indore-Ujjain route, according to an official release.

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Intelligence-Led Operation

"Acting on the intelligence inputs, a team comprising officers from Neemuch, Ujjain and Indore offices of CBN was constituted and strategically deployed. The team identified and intercepted a suspect travelling in the general coach of the Shipra Express carrying a handbag at Ujjain Railway station," stated the release.

It further read that the suspect was escorted to the Office of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at platform no 1 of Ujjain Railway Station, where a thorough search was conducted in accordance.

Investigation and Legal Action

"During the search, officers recovered 1.067 kilograms of Heroin concealed in two packets inside the handbag carried by the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was being illicitly trafficked from the Pratapgarh area of Rajasthan to Howrah, West Bengal, via the Indore-Ujjain route. The accused has been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the seized contraband has been taken into possession for further legal proceedings," the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to identify and apprehend all persons involved in the trafficking network and to trace the chain from source to destination. Additionally, the statement stressed that CBN Madhya Pradesh has booked 58 cases and made arrests of 77 persons to date in this calendar year as part of its commitment towards the realisation of a Drug-Free India. (ANI)