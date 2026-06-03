The NIA has sought a 90-day extension to investigate a UAPA case against 6 Ukrainians and a US national, citing a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy with Pan-India and trans-national linkages that requires more time to unravel.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an application seeking extension of period of investigation from 90 days to 180 days in a case against six Ukrainians and one US National under UAPA. The agency said that in view of criminal conspiracy having Pan-India and trans-National linkages, further time is required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

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The 90-day period prescribed for investigation under UAPA is going to expire shortly. Accused persons, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US) and six Ukrainians, namely Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor, were arrested on March 13 at the airports of Kolkata, Lucknow and New Delhi. The investigation agency is seeking an additional 90 days to complete the investigation and file the investigation report.

Court Hears Arguments

A notice has been issued on the application to the accused persons. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma on Wednesday heard initial arguements and listed the matter for hearing further arguements on Thursday. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA. On the other hand, advocate Nitin Saluja appeared for the Ukrainians accused, Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for the US National.

NIA's Rationale for Extension

The NIA is seeking 90 more days because the NIA is investigating a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy having Pan-India and trans-National linkages, and thereby, it will not be possible to conclude the investigation in 90 days. It is also stated that the investigation of the case is at an important stage, and the roles of the accused persons are being investigated.

The agency has also said that it has seized a number of devices in the ongoing investigation, and needs time to analyse the said seized devices. Further, NIA said that it has identified a number of bank accounts and other sources of funds used by the accused persons. A thorough financial analysis is required to complete the investigation.

The NIA said that the extension of the period of investigation is required to unearth the larger conspiracy and for a logical conclusion of the investigation. It is also submitted that, if the accused are released on bail, they may flee jurisdiction and destroy witnesses. (ANI)