A digital content creator's viral video explains how she lives in Mumbai for under ₹25,000 a month, detailing her spending on rent, food, and travel. Her budget breakdown has sparked a divisive online discussion, with some praising her financial discipline while others express skepticism about the required sacrifices.

Mumbai is known for its "crushing" cost of living, but one woman says she has figured out how to live on a modest budget. She shared her personal financial secrets online and explained how she manages her entire month for less than ₹25,000. Her story has gone viral because she prioritises utility over luxury and has mastered the art of the Mumbai local.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, the breakdown has also sparked scepticism from those who contend that such a budget requires significant sacrifices in terms of comfort and safety. She revealed how she handles her entire month on less than ₹25,000 by sharing her personal financial secrets online. Her story has gone viral because she mastered the art of the Mumbai local and prioritised practicality above elegance. However, others who contend that such a budget necessitates major compromises in comfort and safety have also expressed doubt in response to the collapse.

Trying to make 25k work in Mumbai!!” digital content creator Ayushi wrote on Instagram and shared a video. “This video is all about how to manage living in Mumbai under ₹25K,” Ayushi says in the video. She then provides a detailed breakdown of her list.

She uses public transportation to keep her trip expenditures under ₹2,000 even though she spends ₹14,000 for rent and energy. She claims that she spends about ₹6,000 on food and that cooking most of her meals is healthier and more cost-effective. She spends the remaining money on "other stuff," such as her hobbies and the gym.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

On social media, the video has sparked a divisive discussion. Some viewers contended that such extreme frugal living comes at the expense of a high standard of living, while many were astounded by her financial discipline. In the middle of the conflicting responses, a few customers insisted on details, wanting to know precisely which areas still have lodging within her specified price range.

"I was confused about whether it could be managed, but thank you for this informative video," someone said. "14K?" enquired another. “Where? Is the room shared or private? It is a communal accommodation,” Ayushi retorted.

A third commented, “One can easily survive in Mumbai if we're living for ourselves only and not looking to save money.” A fourth wrote, “Finally, someone with a realistic view and struggles.”