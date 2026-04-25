Goa Police, seeking Gautam Khattar for controversial remarks against Saint Francis Xavier, arrived in Uttarakhand's Raiwala area. With local police help, they detained his brother, Madhav Khattar, who was claimed to be involved in the crimes.

Acting on an FIR linked to controversial remarks about Saint Francis Xavier, Goa Police tracked Gautam Khattar to Uttarakhand's Raiwala area on April 22, where, with local assistance, they detained his brother Madhav Khattar at the scene, officials said on Friday.

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Rishikesh Police Confirm Assistance

Rishikesh DSP Neeraj Semwal speaking to ANI said, "Based on internal inputs, the Goa Police arrived in the Raiwala area on the 22nd, seeking assistance in locating Gautam Khattar. A local team led by a sub-inspector was formed to aid the Goa Police. Gautam's brother, Madhav Khattar, was arrested on the spot, who was claimed to have been involved in the crimes by the Goa Police."

Haridwar Police Await Official Contact

Haridwar SP Abhay Singh stated that while they have no official information regarding Madhav Khattar's arrest, they are ready to fully cooperate with the Goa Police if contacted for assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Haridwar police have no information on this matter. If contacted by the police or authorities from another state, we will certainly cooperate and provide whatever assistance is required. News is coming in. We have received no information. As I said earlier, we have not been asked for any cooperation. If any assistance is expected from us, Haridwar police will fully cooperate."

Lookout Notice for Gautam Khattar

A case has been registered against Gautam Khattar in Vasco da Gama, Goa, for making controversial remarks against Saint Francis Xavier. A lookout notice has also been issued against him in connection with the case. The Goa Police are currently searching for him in relation to this matter.