Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is in Goa to inaugurate the first conference of Zone VII of the CPA India Region. The two-day event in Panaji will see deliberations on key regional developmental priorities, trade, tourism, and more.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Goa on Wednesday to attend the First Conference of Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, scheduled to be held in Panaji on April 9 Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day conference, which will bring together key parliamentary leaders and presiding officers from across the country.

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Key Dignitaries to Address Conference

Among those who will address the conference are Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Ram Shinde, Rahul Narwekar and Shankarbhai Chaudhary, according to a release.

The welcome address will be delivered by Ganesh Gaonkar, while Mauvin Godinho will propose the vote of thanks. Apart from this, presiding officers from the legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana, along with Union Ministers, Members of Parliament from Goa and legislators from Zone VII states, will also attend the conference.

Conference Themes and Zonal Details

During the two-day event, deliberations will be held on key themes including "The Role of Young Legislators in Achieving the Goal of a Developed India by 2047 and Priorities of Zone VII in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation, Environment and Coastal Connectivity. Zone VII of the CPA India Region comprises the legislatures of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This will be its first conference following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine zones in 2024. Currently, the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly serves as the Chairperson of Zone VII. The valedictory session on April 10 will be attended by Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the release noted.

The conference aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, promote the exchange of best practices and deliberate on key developmental priorities of the region. Goa Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho welcomed the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla at Dabolim Airport on his arrival in Goa for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region (Zone VII - West Zone) Conference, at Miramar, along with Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Ganesh Gaonkar and Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza. (ANI)