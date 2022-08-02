Go First car goes under IndiGo plane; narrowly escapes collision with nose wheel at Delhi airport

The officials said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would investigate the incident at Delhi Airport's T2 terminal.

A Go First car narrowly avoided colliding with the plane's nose wheel by driving under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the car driver had a breath analyser test for alcohol consumption, and the results were negative, the officials informed Press Trust of India. Also, the aviation industry sources told PTI that no damage was reported to the plane, and no one was injured.

According to sources, the aircraft was preparing to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding a collision with the nose wheel.

The official stated that the plane had taken off on time for Patna. PTI requested statements about this occurrence; however, both IndiGo and Go First did not respond.



(With inputs from PTI)

