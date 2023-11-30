Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Go f**k yourself': Elon Musk tells advertisers, apologizes for earlier antisemitic tweet (WATCH)

    While acknowledging that his tweet may be the "worst" he has ever done, Musk expressed regret, stating, "I mean, look, I’m sorry for that … post. It was foolish of me." He clarified that, despite the controversy, he considers himself "philosemitic" rather than antisemitic.

    Go f**k yourself: Elon Musk tells advertisers, apologizes for earlier antisemitic tweet AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    In his first interview with mainstream media since his controversial post on X earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered an apology for what he referred to as his "dumbest" social media post. However, Musk also took the opportunity to express frustration with advertisers leaving X due to increasing antisemitism on the platform.

    During the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk stated, "I don’t want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself." He made these comments in response to the departure of several prominent brands, including Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery, from X following Musk's public embrace of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

    Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

    While acknowledging that his tweet may be the "worst" he has ever done, Musk expressed regret, stating, "I mean, look, I’m sorry for that … post. It was foolish of me." He clarified that, despite the controversy, he considers himself "philosemitic" rather than antisemitic.

    Musk, who visited Israel recently, also shared insights into his trip, which included a visit to a Kibbutz attacked by Hamas, meetings with families of Israeli hostages, and discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Throughout the interview, Musk asserted that he has no problem with being disliked, stating, "Hate away. There’s a real weakness to wanting to be liked."

    US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    The X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, was present during the interview, and Musk's comments coincided with ongoing efforts to regain the trust of major advertisers who have distanced themselves from the platform.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Check full prize structure, date, time and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Check full prize structure, date, time and more

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar evades CBI probe for now, but challenges await ahead vkp

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar evades CBI probe for now, but challenges await ahead

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies rkn

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Check full prize structure, date, time and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Check full prize structure, date, time and more

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar evades CBI probe for now, but challenges await ahead vkp

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar evades CBI probe for now, but challenges await ahead

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning RBA

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala

    Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

    Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon