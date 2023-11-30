'Go f**k yourself': Elon Musk tells advertisers, apologizes for earlier antisemitic tweet (WATCH)

While acknowledging that his tweet may be the "worst" he has ever done, Musk expressed regret, stating, "I mean, look, I’m sorry for that … post. It was foolish of me." He clarified that, despite the controversy, he considers himself "philosemitic" rather than antisemitic.

In his first interview with mainstream media since his controversial post on X earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered an apology for what he referred to as his "dumbest" social media post. However, Musk also took the opportunity to express frustration with advertisers leaving X due to increasing antisemitism on the platform.

During the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk stated, "I don’t want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself." He made these comments in response to the departure of several prominent brands, including Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery, from X following Musk's public embrace of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

While acknowledging that his tweet may be the "worst" he has ever done, Musk expressed regret, stating, "I mean, look, I’m sorry for that … post. It was foolish of me." He clarified that, despite the controversy, he considers himself "philosemitic" rather than antisemitic.

Musk, who visited Israel recently, also shared insights into his trip, which included a visit to a Kibbutz attacked by Hamas, meetings with families of Israeli hostages, and discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Throughout the interview, Musk asserted that he has no problem with being disliked, stating, "Hate away. There’s a real weakness to wanting to be liked."

US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

The X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, was present during the interview, and Musk's comments coincided with ongoing efforts to regain the trust of major advertisers who have distanced themselves from the platform.