Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    The United States Attorney has unveiled charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta and an alleged Indian government employee in connection with a foiled assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, founder of Sikhs for Justice, in New York City. Gupta faces charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years

    US Attorney accuses 'Indian government employee' of plotting to kill Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

    In a shocking revelation, an individual identified as an 'Indian government employee' has been implicated in a thwarted conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice organization, in New York City. The United States Attorney has unsealed charges against 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

    The court documents outline the intricate details of the conspiracy, indicating the involvement of an Indian government employee working in collaboration with Gupta and others in India. This government employee, described as a 'Senior Field Officer' with a background in 'Security Management' and 'Intelligence', allegedly directed the assassination plot from India.

    The indictment terms Pannu as the victim, a US citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City, is an outspoken critic of the Indian government, leading an organization advocating for the secession of Punjab and the establishment of Khalistan. The indictment highlights that Gupta, residing in India and associated with an Indian government employee, was recruited to coordinate the assassination plot.

    The Conspiracy Claim

    According to the court documents, the Indian government employee directed Gupta to contact a presumed criminal associate for help in hiring a hitman to murder the victim in New York City. Unbeknownst to Gupta, the so-called criminal associate was, in fact, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The source introduced Gupta to an undercover DEA officer posing as a hitman.

    The Indian government employee allegedly agreed to pay the undercover officer $100,000 for the murder, with an initial $15,000 delivered as an advance payment by an associate of the government employee in Manhattan on June 9, 2023. Gupta, at the direction of the Indian government employee, provided personal information about Pannu, including his home address, phone numbers, and daily routines.

    As the conspiracy unfolded, Gupta reportedly forwarded surveillance photographs of the victim to the Indian government employee, keeping them updated on the progress, the documents said, adding that Gupta instructed the undercover agent to expedite the murder but also advised against committing the act during anticipated engagements between high-level US and Indian government officials.

    On June 18, 2023, masked gunmen murdered Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an associate of the victim, outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, Canada. Nijjar, a leader of the Sikh separatist movement, was also a vocal critic of the Indian government. Gupta allegedly informed the undercover officer the next day that Nijjar 'was also the target' and mentioned 'we have so many targets.' Following Nijjar's murder, Gupta reportedly urged the undercover officer not to wait any longer and to proceed with the assassination. 

    Read the full indictment HERE

    'The plot in this case was all too real'

    The gravity of the situation prompted Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to state, 'As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India.' Williams expressed gratitude for the efforts of law enforcement partners in neutralizing the threat and emphasized the commitment to investigate and prosecute those seeking to harm US citizens.

    Assistant Attorney General Matthew M Olsen emphasized the Department of Justice's determination to hold accountable those plotting lethal actions from overseas, commending the dedicated law enforcement agents and prosecutors involved in exposing the dangerous conspiracy. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram praised the work of the DEA New York Field Division, the prosecution team at the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, and federal and global law enforcement partners for their assistance in stopping the alleged plot. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith highlighted the grim reality of the case, stating, 'Murder for hire is a crime out of a movie, but the plot in this case was all too real.' Smith credited the excellent teamwork of law enforcement partners for uncovering the brazen conspiracy and leading to the charges against Nikhil Gupta.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Supreme Court upholds Centre decision to extend Delhi Chief Secretary tenure gcw

    Supreme Court upholds Centre's decision to extend Delhi Chief Secretary's tenure

    Historic milestone achieved says Amit Shah after Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact with Centre gcw

    ‘Historic milestone achieved,’ says Amit Shah after Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact

    Share Market: Investors mint Rs 2.11 lakh crore in a day as Sensex jumps 728 points

    Share Market: Investors mint almost Rs 3 lakh crore in a day as Sensex jumps 728 points

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends DYFI workers assaulting Youth Congress activists rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends DYFI workers assaulting Youth Congress activists

    Recent Stories

    Hamas using NATO weapons: Vladimir Putin takes advantage of Israel-Hamas war to divide neutral West audience avv

    'Hamas using NATO weapons': Vladimir Putin takes advantage of Israel-Hamas war to divide neutral West audience

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions SHG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar avv

    Hamas loses track of many hostages in Gaza angering Israel, truce talks underway between parties in Qatar

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon